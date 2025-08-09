ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Buys New Shares in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in FOX by 217.6% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,739,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,863,000 after acquiring an additional 518,835 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of FOX by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 264,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the first quarter valued at $1,401,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in FOX in the first quarter worth $1,297,000. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX stock opened at $54.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fox Corporation has a 12-month low of $38.72 and a 12-month high of $58.74.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from FOX’s previous dividend of $0.18. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $310,459.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,316.51. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOXA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of FOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

