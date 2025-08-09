ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Acquires Shares of 24,919 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,919 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in DexCom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in DexCom by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in DexCom by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $228,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 56,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,903.73. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $842,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 95,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,336.56. This trade represents a 9.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,656 shares of company stock worth $2,412,191 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DXCM

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM opened at $78.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $93.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.