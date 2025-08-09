Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.33 ($0.00). Ascent Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.36 ($0.00), with a volume of 844,807 shares traded.

Ascent Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -126.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.96.

Get Ascent Resources alerts:

Ascent Resources (LON:AST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported GBX (114.49) (($1.54)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ascent Resources had a positive return on equity of 432.64% and a negative net margin of 3,901.89%.

Ascent Resources Company Profile

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.