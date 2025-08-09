Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Director Dustin A. Moskovitz Buys 225,000 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) Director Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 55,755,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,346,865.52. The trade was a 0.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Asana Stock Down 4.1%

ASAN stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.47.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.40 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.78% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Asana by 825.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Asana from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.97.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

