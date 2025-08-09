Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Director Dustin A. Moskovitz Buys 225,000 Shares

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2025

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASANGet Free Report) Director Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 55,755,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,346,865.52. The trade was a 0.41% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Asana Stock Down 4.1%

ASAN stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.47.

Asana (NYSE:ASANGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.40 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.78% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Asana by 825.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASAN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Asana from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.97.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASAN

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.