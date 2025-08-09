ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) vs. Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) Critical Comparison

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) and Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Income Properties has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and Generation Income Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARMOUR Residential REIT $550.95 million 2.60 -$14.39 million ($0.24) -65.17 Generation Income Properties $9.76 million 0.47 -$8.35 million ($1.51) -0.56

Generation Income Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ARMOUR Residential REIT. ARMOUR Residential REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Generation Income Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.2% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and Generation Income Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARMOUR Residential REIT -4.55% 15.89% 1.64% Generation Income Properties -85.03% -128.49% -7.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and Generation Income Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARMOUR Residential REIT 0 5 1 0 2.17 Generation Income Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00

ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.30%. Given ARMOUR Residential REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ARMOUR Residential REIT is more favorable than Generation Income Properties.

Summary

ARMOUR Residential REIT beats Generation Income Properties on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

