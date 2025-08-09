Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $143.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $89.00 to $143.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.07.

Shares of ANET opened at $139.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.54.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,698,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,191,640.28. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $3,335,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,801.44. The trade was a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,228,907 shares of company stock worth $638,699,061 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $5,984,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 14.4% during the first quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 58,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $629,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 19.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 613,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,519,000 after purchasing an additional 101,162 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Arista Networks by 94.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 650,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,363,000 after acquiring an additional 316,309 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

