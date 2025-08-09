Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,702 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Verisail Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNDW stock opened at $69.14 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.36 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.98 and its 200-day moving average is $68.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

