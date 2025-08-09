Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Avantis Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.7% of Arcadia Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 57,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 94,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of AVRE stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.38. The company has a market capitalization of $599.61 million, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.96. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $48.36.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

