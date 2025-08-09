Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Arcadia Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVDE opened at $75.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.95 and its 200-day moving average is $69.34. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $76.20.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

