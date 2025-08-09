AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Major Shareholder Maurice J. Duca Sells 2,500 Shares

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.13, for a total value of $770,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 75,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,354,713.35. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $283.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.95. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.01 and a 1-year high of $326.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.54 and a 200 day moving average of $228.63.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $235.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.10 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 23.54%. AppFolio’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 4,975.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 10,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

