Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Independent Bank makes up 0.6% of Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 810.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

INDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.54. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $52.15 and a 52-week high of $77.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 18.93%. On average, analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

