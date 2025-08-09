Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC Has $853,000 Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. East West Bancorp comprises 1.1% of Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWBC. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,018,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,052,000 after acquiring an additional 437,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $32,138,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $99.11 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $113.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.74.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.05. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

In related news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $199,584.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,248.96. This trade represents a 12.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $3,857,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 928,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,517,319.02. The trade was a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,100 shares of company stock worth $8,191,984. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

