Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Free Report) by 425.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Greene County Bancorp accounts for about 1.4% of Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Greene County Bancorp worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 759.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 6,071.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Up 1.0%

GCBC stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.81.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.47 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 14.07%.

Greene County Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

Insider Activity at Greene County Bancorp

In related news, Director Tejraj S. Hada acquired 6,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $151,745.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,198.10. This represents a 42.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

