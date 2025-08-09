Analyzing Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) & Accelleron Industries (OTCMKTS:ACLLY)

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) and Accelleron Industries (OTCMKTS:ACLLY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xometry and Accelleron Industries”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xometry $545.53 million 3.87 -$50.40 million ($1.23) -33.85 Accelleron Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Accelleron Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xometry.

This table compares Xometry and Accelleron Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xometry -10.20% -6.79% -3.01% Accelleron Industries N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Xometry and Accelleron Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xometry 0 3 6 0 2.67 Accelleron Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

Xometry currently has a consensus price target of $40.4444, suggesting a potential downside of 2.87%. Given Xometry’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Xometry is more favorable than Accelleron Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.3% of Xometry shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Xometry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Xometry beats Accelleron Industries on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services. It serves aerospace, healthcare, robotics, industrial, defense, energy, automotive, government, education, and consumer goods industries. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

About Accelleron Industries

Accelleron Industries AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services turbochargers and digital solutions worldwide. It provides solutions and services to marine, power, oil and gas, and rail industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baden, Switzerland.

