Analysts Offer Predictions for Ondas FY2027 Earnings

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Ondas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Ondas’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share.

Get Ondas alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ONDS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Ondas in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

Ondas Stock Up 9.2%

NASDAQ ONDS opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. Ondas has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $637.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.29.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Ondas had a negative return on equity of 232.07% and a negative net margin of 412.92%. The business had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 million.

Institutional Trading of Ondas

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ondas during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ondas during the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ondas by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ondas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ondas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.