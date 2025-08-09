AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 42.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,438 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 306.1% during the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $9,852,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 275,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,877,251.72. This trade represents a 22.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total value of $3,716,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 264,036 shares in the company, valued at $28,864,415.52. The trade was a 11.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 286,042 shares of company stock worth $34,679,277. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Up 6.3%

MU stock opened at $118.89 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $129.85. The firm has a market cap of $133.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.95 and its 200-day moving average is $98.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.29%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

