Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Increased by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 226.3% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $64.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.78. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The company has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

