Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 1,129 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $240.09 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $229.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.47 and its 200 day moving average is $279.50.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, July 11th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.16.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,615.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,219,490. The trade was a 13.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.67, for a total value of $584,257.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,955,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,501,823.22. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,479 shares of company stock worth $12,457,591. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

