Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and traded as high as $22.52. Alps Electric shares last traded at $22.52, with a volume of 179 shares changing hands.

Alps Electric Stock Up 1.4%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average is $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.53 billion. Alps Electric had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 1.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alps Electric will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alps Electric

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company’s products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

