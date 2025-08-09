AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases 15,549 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 89.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,889 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1,959.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,228,732 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $488,140,000 after buying an additional 12,586,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,317,167,000 after buying an additional 11,255,683 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Comcast by 724.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,160,649 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $374,927,000 after buying an additional 8,928,641 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,890,027,000 after buying an additional 5,402,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Comcast by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,968,723,000 after buying an additional 5,039,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Bernstein Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

Comcast stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $116.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

