AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys 354 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,651,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 590.9% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 67,221 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.90. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $93.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.36.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.