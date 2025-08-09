Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Bought by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 130.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,462,000. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,557,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,363,000 after purchasing an additional 903,802 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,659,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,736,000 after purchasing an additional 867,492 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $10,839,000. Finally, Stempoint Capital LP grew its position in Alkermes by 752.4% in the 4th quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 416,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after buying an additional 368,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Price Performance

Alkermes stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $390.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALKS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alkermes news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $103,654.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 86,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,206.72. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

