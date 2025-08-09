Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given a $124.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) received a $124.00 price target from equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (down from $112.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Airbnb from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock opened at $121.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.96 and a 200-day moving average of $130.98. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $30,611,560.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 236,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,613,505.65. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $849,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 461,361 shares in the company, valued at $62,680,505.46. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,671,023 shares of company stock worth $223,195,427. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 366.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

