Aimia (TSE:AIM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.66 and traded as high as C$3.10. Aimia shares last traded at C$3.09, with a volume of 52,917 shares changing hands.

Aimia Trading Down 1.0%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.66. The stock has a market cap of C$297.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc (TSX: AIM) is a holding company that makes long-term investments in private and public businesses through controlling or minority stakes. We target companies with durable economic advantages evidenced by a track record of substantial free cash flow generation over complete business cycles, strong growth prospects, and guided by strong, experienced management teams.

