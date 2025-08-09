Agriculture Stocks To Consider – August 6th

Apollo Global Management, Norfolk Southern, Regal Rexnord, Deere & Company, Bloom Energy, Trimble, and Ingersoll Rand are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies involved in the production, processing and distribution of agricultural goods and inputs. They include firms that manufacture farm equipment, seeds, fertilizers and agrochemicals or that trade and process crops and livestock, with their performance tied closely to commodity prices, weather patterns and agricultural policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE APO traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $146.02. 1,912,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619,364. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $102.14 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NSC traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.52. 945,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,765. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.42 and its 200-day moving average is $245.18. The company has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $288.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

RRX traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $146.88. 1,794,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,591. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $185.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.93 and its 200 day moving average is $133.30.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

NYSE DE traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $509.06. The company had a trading volume of 493,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,859. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $343.38 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The firm has a market cap of $137.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $488.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $39.38. 6,155,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,089,059. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 984.75 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75.

Trimble (TRMB)

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,749,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,888. Trimble has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day moving average is $71.35.

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

IR stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,306. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.90, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.05 and a 200 day moving average of $82.65. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $106.03.

