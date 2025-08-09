Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $172.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $280.36 billion, a PE ratio of 99.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.55 and a 200-day moving average of $118.25. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $182.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Pinney & Scofield Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

