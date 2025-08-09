AC Immune FY2027 EPS Forecast Decreased by HC Wainwright

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AC Immune in a report released on Wednesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AC Immune’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AC Immune’s FY2028 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $214.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.65.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 174.94% and a negative return on equity of 49.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 87.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 371,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 172,796 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 1.5% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 19,822,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,068,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

