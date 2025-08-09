Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,531.63 ($20.60) and traded as high as GBX 1,556 ($20.93). Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,549.11 ($20.84), with a volume of 76,787 shares trading hands.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,531.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,430.93.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 32.64 ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust had a net margin of 112.81% and a return on equity of 18.22%.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

