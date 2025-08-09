AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Taylor Financial Group Inc.

Taylor Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $198.10 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. This represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.43.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

