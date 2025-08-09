9,795 Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,098,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $680,847,000 after purchasing an additional 552,018 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,018,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $620,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311,513 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,377,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $595,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,981,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $391,809,000 after acquiring an additional 445,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Suncor Energy by 43.3% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,994,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.4%

SU opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average is $37.38. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.4135 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.08%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile



Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

