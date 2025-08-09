60,546 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,546 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 11,354.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 402,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after purchasing an additional 399,008 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock opened at $89.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $187.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $97.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.