59,081 Shares in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) Bought by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 59,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,432,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,210,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,582,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,724 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,805,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,490,000 after acquiring an additional 460,594 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,680,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,297,000 after acquiring an additional 81,066 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,208,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,794,000 after acquiring an additional 979,756 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 325.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,322,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.29.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at $8,897,795. The trade was a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $94.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.80. Southern Company has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $96.44. The company has a market capitalization of $104.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Southern’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

