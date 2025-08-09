5,436 Shares in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Acquired by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,737,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,214,000 after acquiring an additional 206,284 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 198,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 145,780 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,427,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,740,000 after purchasing an additional 116,261 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,831,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 700,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,704,000 after purchasing an additional 64,506 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQI opened at $46.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average is $42.79. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.