4,852 Shares in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Bought by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,852 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,699,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,896,031,000 after purchasing an additional 347,155 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,507,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,518,291,000 after purchasing an additional 445,691 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,746,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,248,000 after purchasing an additional 177,918 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,769,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,163,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,640. This represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $286.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.06. Vulcan Materials Company has a twelve month low of $215.08 and a twelve month high of $298.31. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $318.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.27.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

