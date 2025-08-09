4,639 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Bought by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDY. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 61,911.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 496,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,220,000 after buying an additional 495,914 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 19,605.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 365,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,469,000 after buying an additional 363,280 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,524,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 3,319.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 181,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,385,000 after purchasing an additional 176,290 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,939,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $546.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $522.15 and a 200-day moving average of $500.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $404.75 and a 1-year high of $570.56.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,975 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.10, for a total value of $1,106,197.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 51,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,748,812.80. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George C. Bobb III sold 6,735 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.41, for a total value of $3,740,686.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,265.31. The trade was a 39.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,021 shares of company stock worth $8,315,662. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.57.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

