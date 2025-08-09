4,144 Shares in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TKO. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in TKO Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,238,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,727,000 after purchasing an additional 87,165 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in TKO Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,409,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,473,000 after purchasing an additional 235,420 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in TKO Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,962,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,961,000 after purchasing an additional 210,469 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in TKO Group by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,678,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,574,000 after purchasing an additional 611,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in TKO Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 851,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,016,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, major shareholder Lake West Voteco L.L.C Silver purchased 1,579,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.32 per share, with a total value of $249,999,945.60. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 4,158,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,376,411.44. The trade was a 61.22% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $1,593,099.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 146,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,597,736. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,725 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,561 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TKO shares. Susquehanna started coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on TKO Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TKO Group from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on TKO Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.83.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO opened at $163.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.16 and a 52-week high of $182.60.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

