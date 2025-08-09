36,414 Shares in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,414 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maxi Investments CY Ltd grew its position in shares of Flex by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 65,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 20,918 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flex by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 70,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Flex by 369.9% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 14,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 35,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,517,297.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 293,195 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,269.65. The trade was a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 181,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $7,767,911.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,463,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,807,152.45. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 941,068 shares of company stock worth $40,456,827 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $50.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. KGI Securities lowered Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

