340,182 Shares in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:PLMK) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:PLMK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 340,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 1.84% of Plum Acquisition Corp. IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter worth about $1,506,000.

Plum Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27. Plum Acquisition Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $10.34.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. IV

Plum Acquisition Corp. IV is a blank check company, which was established for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on June 10, 2024 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

