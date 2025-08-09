21,999 Shares in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 167.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Sharp Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 86.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $2,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

HIG opened at $128.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.67. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.93 and a twelve month high of $132.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.58. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The Hartford Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $4,364,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,580,389. The trade was a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.42.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

