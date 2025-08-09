2,169 Shares in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,410,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 39,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.36.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of AEE stock opened at $101.41 on Friday. Ameren Corporation has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $104.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.57.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

