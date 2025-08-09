195,000 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 195,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,177,000. Diamondback Energy comprises 0.7% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.07% of Diamondback Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,136,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,496,859,000 after purchasing an additional 928,429 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,257,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $680,649,000 after purchasing an additional 94,177 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $655,953,000 after purchasing an additional 208,200 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932,484 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $468,846,000 after purchasing an additional 114,930 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,092,919 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $342,883,000 after purchasing an additional 219,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.6%

FANG opened at $142.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.94. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $202.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 120,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,835.05. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $204.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.59.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

