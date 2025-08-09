18,425 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Acquired by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,383,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $97,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 68,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $64.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.78. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $64.35.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

