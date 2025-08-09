16,861 Shares in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Bought by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,861 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPSC opened at $106.25 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $204.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.83.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $187.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPSC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Loop Capital cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

