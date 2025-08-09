14,910 Shares in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Acquired by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,910 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Novanta by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 62.9% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novanta by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 934,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,435,000 after acquiring an additional 81,397 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Novanta in the first quarter worth $291,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Novanta in the first quarter valued at $330,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novanta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd.

Novanta Stock Performance

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $115.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.76 and a 12-month high of $186.75.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Novanta had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $241.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.