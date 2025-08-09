14,779 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 18,562.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,323,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,237,733,000 after acquiring an additional 14,246,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,299,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687,855 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,098,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,873,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917,625 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 91,236,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,376,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,504,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,380,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,371,905.30. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,245.74. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,219 shares of company stock valued at $49,474,273. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.19.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $202.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $208.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

