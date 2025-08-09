128,827 Shares in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Bought by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 128,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,817,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,518,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,324,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,310,000 after acquiring an additional 383,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 23,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.85. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $21.19.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

