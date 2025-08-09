11,721 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,880,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190,578 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,703,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,569 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,803,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,251 shares during the last quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,630.9% during the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 976,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,617,000 after purchasing an additional 950,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,244,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $29.94.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

