10,658 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Acquired by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,413,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,803 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 12.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,274,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,769,000 after buying an additional 1,369,522 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 259.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,994,000 after buying an additional 6,250,942 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 76.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,853,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,467,000 after buying an additional 2,103,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,656,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,959,000 after buying an additional 180,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Down 4.0%

Datadog stock opened at $130.91 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.04, a PEG ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $15,247,515.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 452,769 shares in the company, valued at $54,314,169.24. The trade was a 21.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $2,925,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 76,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,899,605.04. The trade was a 24.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 835,918 shares of company stock worth $106,308,669. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.72.

Read Our Latest Report on DDOG

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.