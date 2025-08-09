10,258 Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,258 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in InMode during the 4th quarter valued at $1,332,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in InMode by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in InMode during the 1st quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in InMode by 13,923.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on InMode from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on InMode from $19.00 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded InMode from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.04.

InMode Stock Performance

Shares of InMode stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $19.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.88. The stock has a market cap of $891.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.93.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). InMode had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

