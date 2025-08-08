Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.55, Briefing.com reports. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 182.75%. The business had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 153.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Zymeworks Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE ZYME opened at $12.16 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $847.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 49,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $565,807.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 17,877,989 shares in the company, valued at $204,345,414.27. The trade was a 0.28% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zymeworks

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zymeworks by 86.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 22,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 487.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 112,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZYME shares. TD Securities started coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZYME

About Zymeworks

(Get Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.